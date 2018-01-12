Derry Girls: Channel 4 confirms second series of comedy starring Tommy Tiernan

Channel 4 has confirmed that a second series of Derry Girls is being commissioned.

The first episode, which aired last Thursday, attracted 2.5 million viewers, Belfast Live reports

And it looks like the ‘Derry wans’ have really got Channel 4 into the local lingo.

A spokesperson said: “Channel 4 is lurred to announce that, following the class reaction to the first episode of Derry Girls, a second six part series has been commissioned by Ian Katz, Channel 4 Director of Programmes and Head of Comedy Fiona McDermott.

“The first episode of Derry Girls has so far part-consolidated at a brilliant 2.5 million viewers, with a 13.5% share of audience and more than double the slot average of 16 – 34 year old viewers.

“This makes it Channel 4’s biggest comedy series launch in almost year years. It is also All 4’s biggest comedy launch since 2012. We’re buzzing.

“The second episode of Derry Girls airs on Channel 4 tonight (Thursday) at 10pm. If you’ve missed it so far, you should be broke to the bone. So catch yourself on and get over to All 4.”

Hat Trick Productions comissioned the show and have showcased creative talent from Northern Ireland where it has been set and made with funding from Northern Ireland Screen.

The show is described as a warm, funny and honest look at the everyday lives of ordinary people living in extraordinary times with writer Lisa McGee, creating a candid, one-of, family-centred comedy set against the backdrop of The Troubles.

The series follows Erin – Saoirse Monica Jackson, her cousin Orla – Louisa Harland and friends Clare – Nicola Coughlan, Michelle – Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, and Michelle’s tag-along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James played by Dylan Llewellyn.

And together they navigate their teens in Derry in the early 1990s.

The series also stars Tommy Tiernan as Erin’s long-suffering father, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Erin’s mother, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe and Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah.

The gang are used to seeing their country on the nightly news in a time of armed police in armoured Land Rovers and British Army checkpoints.

But it’s also the time of Murder She Wrote, The Cranberries, Doc Martens, bomber jackets, The X Files and Wayne’s World.

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4, says: “Derry Girls is a blast of fresh air. It’s everything we want from Channel 4 comedy: young, warm, brimming with new talent and rooted in an underrepresented part of the country. And a hit to boot. I’m delighted that we’ve commissioned a second series and can’t wait to see what Lisa does next.”

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, says: “It’s a real thrill, and a testament to all involved, when a new comedy lands so well with such a broad audience. At the heart of Derry Girls are brilliant comedy characters that feel universal, mischievous and funny so it’s wonderful to be able to back it with a second outing so quickly and confidently.”

Jimmy Mulville, MD of Hat Trick Productions, says: “We love this show and to be given the go-ahead for a second season after only one episode is a fantastic vote of confidence from the Channel. Other broadcasters could take note!”

Lisa McGee, writer of Derry Girls, added: “I’m absolutely delighted. Derry Girls is such a special project for me and it means so much that the audience have taken to Erin and the gang so warmly. I can’t wait to start writing series two.”

Irish Mirror