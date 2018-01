Emergency services are currently attending the scene of a serious two vehicle collision on the main Letterkenny/Lifford road this morning.

The crash between a tractor and a car happened just before 7am near Drumoghill.

The road is expected to remain closed for much of today with motorists advised to allow extra time for your journey and expect delays.

Traffic is currently being diverted through Stranorlar.

There are no further details at this stage.