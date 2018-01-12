Autism Unit at Mulroy College, Milford given go-ahead

Education Minister Richard Bruton has given the go-ahead for the construction of an Autism Unit at Mulroy College, Milford.

The specialist ASD Unit at Mulroy College in Milford will be 263m2 when completed.

In welcoming the news, Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says; “I know how important the establishment of this unit is for Mulroy. I want to thank Education Minister Richard Bruton for agreeing to give the go-ahead for this extension today.”

No details are given of the amount of funding approved by the School Building Unit, as the publication of the amount of grant aid sanctioned could prejudice the tendering process for an individual project.

The School Building Unit will issue detailed letters on the relevant projects directly to the school authorities and these letters will inform the school authorities of the amount of grant aid sanctioned by the Department.