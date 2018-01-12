19 patients awaiting admission as SF launch campaign to improve LUH

There were 19 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, five on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s down four on yesterday’s total of 23.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 473 people awaiting in patient beds at Irish hospitals, the highest number, 48, at University Hospital Limerick.

Meanwhile, Donegal Sinn Féin have launched what they’ve termed a major public information initiative to outline the party’s position on how best to effectively tackle the ongoing trolley and overcrowding crisis at Letterkenny University Hospital.

This initiative follows the publication last year of a document headed “The Need To Invest In Letterkenny University Hospital’.

In it, they claim the hospital has faced funding discrimination over many years.

The party says it will be stepping up its campaign for more beds and step down facilities, as well as engaging with local people to hear their views and concerns in relation to the crisis in the health service.