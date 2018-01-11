Works needed to secure bridge on Bomany – Letterleague Road – Glackin

Donegal County Council is being urged to carry out repairs to a small bridge on the Bomany to Letterleague Road which has collapsed on one side and blocked a drain.

Cllr Adrian Glackin told a Municipal; District meeting this week that the road is now being affected where the bridge has fallen in and could become a hazard for motorists.

The council says road design is examining the bridge to see how serious the problem is, and will seek funding for any necessary work.

Cllr Glackin says it is necessary………………