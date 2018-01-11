Ulster Council to offer refunds for postponed McKenna Cup games

Donegal and Derry fans who kept their tickets from the Dr. McKenna Cup fixtures against Monaghan and Armagh which were postponed last Sunday will be entitled to free admission this Sunday – if they produce their tickets from the first game.

The Ulster Council has announced that if you are unable to attend the re-fixtures, the ticket can be redeemed at any BOI Dr McKenna Cup game this season, up to and including the Final.

If you are unable to or prefer not to attend any further games in the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup this year you should contact Ulster GAA at info.ulster@gaa.ie or by telephoning 028-37521900 as soon as possible.

The council are offering a refund but only if the ticket is produced.

Ulster GAA have apologised to patrons for any inconvenience caused by the postponement of the games.