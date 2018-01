Tyrone are through to the semi-finals of the Dr. McKenna Cup after brushing aside Cavan by 2-22 to 0-7 to set up a semi-final meeting with Fermanagh.

Peter Harte, who scored seven points, had mixed views about the game and pointed out that Cavan were playing with an experimental team.

Nevertheless, as he told Francis Mooney, there was some good movement and some good scores, and there are young players in the panel pushing for places