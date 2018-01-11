Local GAA club may hold key to Creggan gritting problems

A GAA club in the Creggan area of Derry has agreed to open its car park to local residents during adverse weather in order to allow gritting lorries access to local roads.

Earlier this week, it emerged that gritting lorries could not get into Creggan Heights because of a high volume of parked cars blocking their route.

Local Councillor Colly Kelly says this is a main arterial route through Creggan, and Sean Dolan’s GAA Club has agreed to allow its grounds be used.

He says this is a clear indication of the community spirit in the area…………..