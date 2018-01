There are calls for the government to invest more money in the health service throughout the year, rather than fire-fighting problems in January.

The HSE will give an update this afternoon on the situation in emergency departments and the flu season.

According to the INMO, Letterkenny University Hospital was the most overcrowded in Ireland yesterday, with 43 people waiting for a bed.

Sinn Fein’s Health Spokesperson, Louise O’Reilly, says a lot of money’s being wasted on short-term fixes: