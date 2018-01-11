Escalating level of anti-social behaviour at derelict building in Strabane

Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as an alarming level of anti-social activity in Strabane.

Some residents have made complaints over large groups of youths congregating and consuming alcohol at ‘McElhill’s derelict Dental Practice’ in the Lower Main Street area of the town.

The building has been closed for some time and is now deemed in a very dangerous condition with fears that someone could be seriously hurt if action isn’t taken.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says efforts are currently being made to tackle the problem: