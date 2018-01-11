Donegal lose to Fermanagh – Declan Bonner Reaction

Former Donegal boss Rory Gallagher returned to Ballybofey as his Fermanagh side beat the hosts 1-13 to 1-10 in the McKenna Cup on Wednesday night.

A strong Fermanagh side lined out and experience was the telling factor in the game.

Sean Quigley kicked 1-7 of the winners total.

Jamie Brennan looked lively for Donegal in the first half scoring their goal after coming on for the black carded Odhran McNiallais while Niall O’Donnell scored 0-4.

The win means Fermanagh top the group and progress to the semi finals, Donegal will need to win against Monaghan on Sunday in Clones and could progress as the best runner up.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner gave his reaction to Tom Comack after the game.