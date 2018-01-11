Bradley agrees to visit Derry to discuss City Deal

The new Northern Secretary has pledged to meet with Derry City and Strabane District Council for discussions on a number of issues, including the campaign to secure a City Deal for the region.

SDLP Leader says he secured the commitment from Karen Bradley at their first meeting in Stormont.

The previous Northern Secretary James Brokenshire had agreed to a meeting in November, and Colm Eastwood says those commitments must be upheld and honoured.

Mr Eastwood says all businesses in the city are backing the idea of a City Deal along with the council, and the change in personnel must not allow he British government’s commitment to it to be diluted in any way.

He says the SDLP has long believed that a City Deal offers one of the best economic vehicles to deliver a fair share for the future of the North West. It would open up funding in order to finally build a full sized university, upgrade roads and rail, and invest in the skills of our young people.

Mr. Eastwood says he’s confident a deal can be delivered.