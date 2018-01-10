Social Enterprise Centre to be developed in Letterkenny

It’s hoped that a new Social Enterprise Centre will be developed in Letterkenny by March 2020.

The proposed development will be located on land beside the Public Services Centre, and served by the Joe Bonnar Road wehich is due to see substantial progress this year, linking the Port Road and Neil T. Blaney Road.

Letterkenny Municipal Distrct has been told that consultations have take place with

existing Social Enterprise operators, and the final report of a Health Impact Assessment carried out on the proposed building has been completed.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says it’s an important venture………..