Searches are ongoing in Strabane for missing person, Lesley McHugh.

The 69 year-old was last spoken to on Saturday evening at about 11pm.

Police say they have located Ms McHugh’s vehicle but are still appealing to anyone with information which may assist police enquiries to come forward.

Sean McCarry, Regional Commander with Strabane Community Rescue Service says searches are now concentrated around the River Mourne: