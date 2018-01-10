Man arrested over attempted murder of off duty police officer

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have arrested a 41 year old man in connection with the attempted murder of an off duty police officer in Derry on February 22, 2017.

A viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device was discovered at the home of the officer in the Ardanlee area.

The man was arrested in the Creggan area under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by police.

In a statement the Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Peter McKenna, said: “If this device had exploded with the officer and his young family in the car it would have had devastating consequences.

Police believe the New IRA are responsible for the attack during which they put the safety of all members of the community at risk as the device was left in a residential area and could have exploded at any time.

Concluding, Inspector McKenna said that he is of the belief that there are still people in the community who hold vital pieces of information that could assist police and is appealing to them to make contact with Detectives on 101.