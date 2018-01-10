Letterkenny University Hospital the most overcrowded in Ireland today

Letterkenny University Hospital was the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today with 43 people awaiting admission there this morning.

21 people were waiting on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 22 were waiting on wards.

Yesterday, there were 44 patients on trolleys or in overflow areas at the hospital, the second highest figure in the country that day, while on Monday, the hospital’s Full Capacity Protocol was implemented.

A total of 551 people were waiting at hospitals across the country today.