Jim McGuinness leaves China to focus on football in Europe

Jim McGuinness is on the move once again.

The Glenties native has ended his stay with Chinese Premier League side Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

Having spent five years at Celtic in Scotland, he went to China in July of last year working under former Bayer Leverkusen coach Rodger Schmidt.

Jim wants to continue his coaching career closer to home in Europe.

The 2012 All Ireland winning Donegal Manager said in a statement, “The respect and hospitality that I have received since I arrived in Beijing has been fantastic. Every day working at the club has been thoroughly enjoyable.”

“I would also like to thank manager Roger for giving me the opportunity to be part of his management team. It has been an amazing experience working under a top European coach and I have learned so much from him.”

“I feel my experience in Beijing has set me up for the next stage of my coaching development and I look forward to a new chapter in Europe.”

“I wish Roger, my colleagues in the coaching staff and everyone at Beijing Sinobo Guoan the very best for the 2018 season.”