Huge increase in illegal dumping at popular Inishowen amenity

Concern has been raised over what’s been described as a huge increase in illegal dumping at a popular Inishowen amenity.

There’s been an on-going problem with fly tipping and littering in and around Lis na Gra Woods located near Muff however the issue is said to have escalated in recent weeks.

On New Year’s Day, locals discovered bags of soiled nappies in the area while other incidents include household rubbish and building waste.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr. Jack Murray says a number of options can be explored to address the issue: