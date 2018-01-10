Government doing all it can to solve trolley crisis, says Minister

A Government Minister says everything that can be done – is being done to solve the hospital trolley crisis.

44 people were waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday – the second most overcrowded in Ireland.

The full capacity protocol had been in place Monday and Tuesday of this week at the hospital.

It also emerged yesterday that a 94 year old man spent more than 10 hours on a trolley at University Hospital Galway.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty says its a difficult situation for patients and their families: