Frustration growing over ongoing absence of Údarás Board

There are further calls on Minister Joe McHugh to appoint a new board to Údarás na Gaeltachta without further delay.

Last month, 32 people lost their jobs following the shock closure of of SLM Éire Teo located in the Gaoth Dobhair Industrial Estate

The agency has been without a dedicated board since last November.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the Board has an important role and is responsible for setting the overall strategies and policies of the agency and the absence of one is simply unacceptable: