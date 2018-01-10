Dr McKenna Cup Results – Wed 10th Jan

In the McKenna Cup, holders Tyrone maintained their 100 percent record in Group A beating Cavan 2-22 to 7 points.

They qualify for the semi finals along with Fermanagh who made it three wins from three games in Ballybofey.

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher got one over his former county Donegal, on a 1-13 to 1-10 scoreline.

And Derry recovered from a poor first half, to beat Down 1-14 to 2-10 at Celtic Park, Niall Toner scoring a late goal to send the Oak Leaf County top of their group with one game to play.

There were also wins for St Mary’s and Monaghan, while Armagh and Ulster University drew 1-9 to 12 points.

The venue for the first Semi Final, Fermanagh V Tyrone on Sunday 14th January will be confirmed on Thursday. The second Semi Final will take place on Wednesday 17th January while the Final is fixed for Sunday 21st January.

Wednesday Nights McKenna Cup Results

Group C @ MacCumhaill Pk Ballybofey

Donegal 1-10 v 1-13 Fermanagh

@ Castleblaney

Monaghan 2-13 v 0-7 Queens

Group A @ Breffni Park

Cavan 0-7 v 2-22 Tyrone

@ Woodlands

Antrim 0-15 v 4-8 St Marys

Group B @ Celtic Park

Derry 1-14 v 2-10 Down

@ Athletics Grounds

Armagh 0-12 v 1-9 Ulster University