There are growing fears that someone will be seriously injured due to alleged reckless driving on the Skeoge Link Road in Derry.

It follows yet another night of cars causing havoc by speeding, and performing hand brake turns and doughnuts along the stretch from Bridgend to the new road..

Local Councillor Brian Tierney says in order for the issue to be resolved, a strong police presence needs to be present in the area.

He wants a cross border response to what he says is a growing problem……….