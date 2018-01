Donegal County Council is being asked to publish a list of all applicants who were successful in obtaining funding under the LIS scheme.

Last year the scheme was reinstated, with Donegal receiving the biggest allocation in the country for the upkeep of non-public roads.

Despite this, a large number of applicants in Donegal lost out on funding.

Cllr. Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says people have a right to know how and where the funding was distributed: