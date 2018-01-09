Opening Short Stay ward at LUH will require substantial staff investment

A former Assistant General manager at Letterkenny University Hospital says substantial investment in staffing will be needed if the short stay ward at the hospital is to be opened.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Nine ’til Noon Show, Paddy Rooney says the beds at the ward were not closed, but were used to facilitate the opening of new wards at the hospital last year.

Now, he says, there is available space at the hospital, but the level of staff needed to facilitate its use will be significant…………………