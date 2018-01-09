Letterkenny University Hospital Breast Centre researchers receive award

The Breast Centre North West based in Letterkenny University Hospital in conjunction with Donegal Clinical Research Academy received an award at the HSE Open Access Research Awards-2017.

Lenus, the Irish Health Repository and the HSE’s Open Access Advisory Group host the awards to encourage and reward open access publishing in the health sector in Ireland.

Open access to health information has been proven to increase citation, impact and can lead to the translation of research into better outcomes for patient care.

The published research paper, which was winner within the National Cancer Control Programme category, is entitled Targeting breast cancer outcomes-what about the primary relatives?

This is the second year in a row that the Breast Care Unit has been the recipient of this award within the NCCP category.

The team are delighted that their latest research, carried out locally, is being recognised on a National level, made possible by the on-going generous donations received from local individuals, groups and businesses.