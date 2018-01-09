Langan joins Mulligan on the injury list

Donegal play Fermanagh in the Dr. Mckenna Cup on Wednesday night and ahead of that game, news of some injury problems within the Donegal camp.

They could be without both Cian Mulligan and Michael Langan for the upcoming games in the Dr. McKenna Cup with Langan possibly out for the opening of the National League.

According to thos morning’s Donegal Democrat, Langan was to have a scan yesterday on a hernia problem.

It’s a blow for the St. Michael’s man who was man of the match in the opening Dr. McKenna Cup game against Queen’s last week.

Mulligan picked up a quad injury in that game in Ballybofey.

Meanwhile Sunday’s fixture against Monaghan in Clones was called off because a small part of the pitch was frozen and has been refixed for this Sunday.

And those Donegal fans who made the trip to Clones last weekend will be interested to hear that the Connacht Council will refund any patron who paid the 10 euro admission into Mchale park last Sunday prior to the postponement of Mayo’s FBD Connacht League match with Galway.

That match was also shelved because of a frozen pitch – a decision taken by match referee Paddy Neilan shortly after 2pm, a similiar scenario to the events in Clones.