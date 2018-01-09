Ken Doherty will be Special Guest at Donegal Sport Star Awards

Former World Snooker Champion Ken Doherty has been named as the special guest at this months Donegal Sport Star Awards.

Awards Chairman Neil Martin made the announcement at this evenings launch in Letterkenny which was performed by former Donegal and Mayo Gaelic Footballer Martin Carney, a winner 40 years ago in 1977.

The awards will be held on Friday the 26th January at the the Mount Errigal Hotel and Tickets are now on sale at the Hotel.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Neil was delighted to have Ken Doherty as their special guest…