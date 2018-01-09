Full Capacity Protocol remains in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

The Full Capacity Protocol remains in place this afternoon at Letterkenny University Hospital.

In a statement issued on behalf of Saolta they say the hospital continues to experience high volumes of patients attending at the Emergency Department.

According to the INMO, 44 patients were waiting on a bed at the hospital this morning.

The Full Capacity Protocol was implemented yesterday as 40 people awaited admission.

Letterkenny University Hospital apologises for any distress or inconvenience caused to patients or their families who have experienced long wait times in recent days.

The hospital say, among measures being taken to relieve pressure on the Emergency Department are: the transfer of appropriate patients to community care settings; communication with GPs to ensure patients are referred to the Emergency Department only where appropriate and extra ward rounds.