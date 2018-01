An apology from Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff has been labelled ‘insincere’ and ‘self-serving’ by the family of a Kingsmill massacre victim.

Mr McElduff posed with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the 1976 attack .

He’s been given a three month suspension from his party.

But Colin Worton’s brother Kenneth – who was one of those killed – says it’s not enough: