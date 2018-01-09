Donegal Manager Declan Bonner says McKenna Cup is worthwhile

The McKenna Cup swings back into action for Donegal on Wednesday night in Ballybofey as former Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher returns to MacCumhaill Park.

Ahead of the game with Fermanagh, Leo McLoone has returned to the squad this week while Declan Bonner will welcome back Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Mark Anthony McGinley, Stephen McMenamin and Ordhan McNiallais are expected to play.

Michael Langan will not feature as he has a hernia issue and Cian Mulligan will be out for a few more weeks.

Preparations have been far from ideal over the past 48 hours with the Monaghan game called off and the pitch in Convoy frozen on Monday night at training.

There have been calls for changes to the McKenna Cup but Declan feels it is a worthwhile competition…