Donegal girls off to Portugal next week with Ireland Ladies

Donegal will have four players in the senior Republic of Ireland ladies squad for the friendly games against Portugal next week.

Tyler Toland, Roma McLaughlin, Amber Barrett and Amy Boyle Carr are all in Colin Bell’s squad, with Carr receiving her first call up to the senior ranks.

The Sion Swifts player will hope to make her debut just like Toland and Barrett done with Ireland in 2017.

It was against Portugal in September 2016 that Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin made her first senior appearance.

The games this time around against the Portuguese will be played on Thursday 18th and Sunday 21st January.