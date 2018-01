There were 44 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 11 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s the second highest figure in the country today, surpassed only by Cork University Hospital with 46 patients awaiting in-patient beds there.

Nationally, there were 575 people awaiting admission at hospitals around the country.

Today’s Letterkenny figure is four higher than yesterday, when the Full Capacity Protocol was implemented.