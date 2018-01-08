Use of smoke detectors praised following house fire in Letterkenny

Two people have had a lucky escape after a small fire started at their home in Letterkenny during the early hours of this morning.

Letterkenny Fire Service were alerted to the blaze in the Rosemount area, shortly after 2:15am this morning.

Upon arrival at the scene the fire service found one of the occupants outside the premises while a second was trapped on the first floor.

Glen Hamilton is Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer, he says the fire was detected at a very early stage thanks to the smoke alarm: