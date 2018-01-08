People who gave “false evidence” in Brown trial could face prosecution

Up to seven witnesses in a sex abuse trial endured by Derry native John Brown could face prosecution for giving false evidence.

The Metropolitan police have sent a file to the Crown Prosecution Service regarding the evidence given by the seven in 2014 when Mr Brown, a brother of Eurovision winner Dana, was unanimously cleared of five historical counts of indecent assault.

The charges being considered against the former prosecution witnesses include perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

During the trial, two women claimed to be victims of abuse that they alleged happened when they were under the ages of 13 and 16 at locations in Northern Ireland and England during the 1970s.

61 year old Mr Brown denied all the claims. It was also suggested by the prosecution that his sister, Dana Rosemary Scallon, helped him cover up the alleged offences.

Yesterday’s Sunday Times reported that if the Crown Prosecition Service decides to prosecute, it will be the first time witnesses in a historical sex abuse case have faced trial for making false accusations.

Solicitor Kevin Winters told the paper that Mr Brown and his sister Dana suffered a life-changing and terrible ordeal due to untrue accusations. Both have suffered incalculable damage to their good names, reputation and family life.

He added the court transcripts, fabricated evidence and signed prosecution witness statements prove police had been knowingly misled by complainants and prosecution witnesses, and there is sufficient evidence for prosecution.