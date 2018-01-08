Ground Penetration Radar Survey to be carried out on Four Lane Road, Letterkenny

The Donegal National Roads Design Office is due to carry out a Ground Penetration Radar Survey to locate service utilities on the Four Lane Road, Letterkenny and surrounding areas.

These works are due to start today, 8th January 2018 and will be carried out at night starting from 8pm onwards.

The duration of the works is estimated to be 2-3 nights and will include semi-static single lane closures of approximately 300m.

The Donegal National Roads Design Office say as this survey work is being carried out at night they hope that disruption will be minimal.