Former Donegal player Eamon McGee feels that change to the McKenna Cup will happen soon.

Donegal’s clash with Monaghan was postponed on Sunday due to a frozen pitch in Clones.

The called was made seven minutes after the original 2pm throw in time, much to the disappointment and anger of the travelling Donegal support.

Speaking on this morning’s ‘Nine til Noon Show’, Eamon feels playing the McKenna Cup has become pointless and is unfair to teams and supporters…