Donegal and Derry have games refixed for Sunday 14th January

Donegal’s postponed game with Monaghan has been refixed for Sunday 14th January back at Clones (Throw In 2pm).

The original game was called off yesterday due to parts of the pitch at St Tiernach’s Park being frozen.

The decision was made seven minutes after the original 2pm throw in time.

Donegal then held a training session at the end of the pitch that wasn’t frozen.

Before that game against Malachy O’Rourke’s men, Donegal will meet Rory Gallagher’s Fermanagh on Wednesday evening in Ballybofey.

The Erne men made it two wins from two with a one point win over Queens on Sunday.

Derry’s postponed tie with Armagh will also be played on Sunday 14th at the Athletic Grounds.

Damian McErlain’s side will meet Down before that on Wednesday at Celtic Park.

With games being rescheduled it’s already playing havoc with the fixtures ahead of the National League start on the last weekend of the month.

There has been calls to either restructure the McKenna Cup competition or scrap it altogether.