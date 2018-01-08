Biddy Friel’s owner says ‘online bullies’ won’t determine who he books

The Owner of Biddie Friels in Drumoghill has said he will not be bullied into cancelling acts.

Tony Morning was speaking after an online campaign, against country singing Eamonn Jackson performing at the venue, saw his premises’ Facebook rating drop from almost 5 stars to just 3.

Venues hosting Mr Jackson have been the subject of such campaigns due to his former, and his family’s current involvement, in the so called the puppy farm trade.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show Tony Morning said he stood by the booking saying he refused to be bullied: