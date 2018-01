A security alert in Derry following the discovery of a suspect device in the area of the Lecky Road flyover has ended.

The device in question has been declared a hoax by ammunition technical officers who attended the scene.

The alert caused a number of houses in the vicinity to be evacuated, those residents have now been allowed to return.

PSNI have condemned the actions of a small group of people who threw missiles, including petrol bombs and fireworks, at officers during the security alert.