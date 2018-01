Tyrone keep their hopes of winning a seventh Dr McKenna Cup title in a row stay on course following a 5 point win over St. Mary’s today.

Francis Mooney has the full-time report…

In the other games played today Fermanagh had a one point win over Queen’s University in a game that finished 1-10 v 1-09 and Antrim defeated Cavan 4-11 v 2-14.