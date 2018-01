There are 4 Donegal athletes on the Northern Irish Commonwealth Games team; Stephen McMonagle, Rachel Darragh, Dempsey McGuigan and Sommer Lecky.

Badminton player Rachel Darragh joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport to look ahead to the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast in April…

Stephen McMonagle, who will box at super-heavyweight for NI, also joined Myles to speak about his involvement at the Commonwealth Games…