Dr. McKenna Cup games off due to frozen pitches

The games between Donegal and Monaghan in Clones, and Derry and Armagh at the Athletic Grounds have been called off due to frozen pitches.

Down v Ulster University is also off, with the games between Tyrone and St. Mary’s, Fermanagh and Queen’s University and Cavan v Antrim going ahead.

In Clones, after throw-in being delayed twice, officials called off the game due to a corner of the pitch not thawing.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Donegal manager Declan Bonner about the game being called off and what it will do to fixtures…