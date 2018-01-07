Councillor Gary Donnelly arrested over Denis Donaldson murder

Derry City and Strabane district councillor Gary Donnely was arrested in Donegal on Sunday in connection with the murder of Denis Donaldson.

Councillor Donnelly was in Donegal attending a commemoration when he was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station for questioning.

Former Sinn Fein member Denis Donaldson was shot dead in April 2006 in a remote cottage outside Glenties.

His killing came four months after he confessed to working as a British agent for police and MI5 for 20 years.

Gary Donnelly was previously arrested and questioned in connection with the Donaldson Killing in September 2011, he was released without charge.