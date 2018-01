Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Strabane woman.

69 year0old Lesley McHugh (pictured) was last spoken to yesterday (Saturday) evening around 11pm.

Lesley is possibly in a Silver Peugeot 207 with the registration is NHZ 8423.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSNI on 101 and quote reference 655 7/1/18 i(from the North) or contact any Garda station.