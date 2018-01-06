Donegal Sports Star 2017 Nominees

Below is the full list of nominees for the 2017 Donegal Sports Star Awards.

Appreciation

Adrian Shiels, Letterkenny

Laurence Gildea, Bonagee Utd

Athletics

Ciaran Doherty, Leterkenny A.C

Damien Crawford Lifford Strabane A.C.

John Kelly, Finn Valley A.C.

Marty Lynch, Milford A.C. (Adventure Racing)

Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley A.C.

Basketball

Shane Meehan, Donegal Town Basketball Club

Thomas Whyte, Donegal Town Basketball Club

Ultan O’Grady, Donegal Town Basketball Club

Boxing

Chloe McDaid, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

Darryl Moran, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

Jessica Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C.

John Moran, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

Labhaoise Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C.

Maeve Mc Carron, Carrigart A.B.C.

Sean Kelly, Dunfanaghy A.B.C.

Camogie

Eimear O’Donnell, CLG Carndonagh

Emma Harkin, Burt GAA Club

Karen Kelly, Burt GAA Club

Leanne Kelly, Burt

Rebecca Lynch, Burt GAA Club

Clay Pigeon shooting

Gearóid Driver, Raphoe Gun Club

Joe O’Donnell, Carrigans & St. Johnston Gun Club

Shay McCurdy, Lifford & District Gun Club

Coach

Danny O’Donnell, Milford GAA

Eddie Harkin, Dunfanaghy A.B.C.

James Gibbons, Milford A.C.

Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team

Cue Sports

Aidan Devenney, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny

John Connors, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny

Sean Devenney, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny

Cycling

Cathal Gallagher , Errigal Cycling Club

Ciaran Mc Gettigan, Errigal Cycling Club

Clodagh Ni Ghallchoir, Triple A Club, Gaoth Dobhair

Jason Black, Letterkenny

Mitchell McLaughlin, Drumkeen

Paul McCarter, Donegal Bay Cycling Club

PJ Doogan, Errigal Cycling Club

Darts

John Flood, Milford

Jordan Boyce, Newtowncunningham

Alex Hughes, Inver

Equestrian

James McCloughan, East Donegal Branch of the Irish Pony Club

Mary Devine, Letterkenny

Megann Ferry, East Donegal Branch of the Irish Pony Club

Oisín Haley, East Donegal Branch of the Irish Pony Club

Oisín Orr, Rathmullan

GAA

Ciara Hegarty, Moville

Niamh Hegarty, Moville

Patrick Mc Brearty, Kilcar

Mark Mc Hugh, Kilcar

Michael Murphy, Glenswilly

Sarah Harkin, Ardara

Shannon McLaughlin, Termon

Golf

Brendan McCarroll Junior, Ballyliffen Golf Club

Frank Casey, Rosapenna Golf Club

Kyle McCarron, North West Golf Club, Lisfannon

Gymnastics

Alice O’Connor, Letterkenny Community Gymnastics Club

Ella McBride, Dungloe

Emmaléi Murphy, Letterkenny Community Gymnastics Club

Jessica Grace Coll, Portsalon

Hockey

Alexander Tinney, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)

Ben Wallace, Raphoe (Annadale Hockey Club, Belfast)

Luke Witherow, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)

Hurling

Dara Grant, Burt

Danny Cullen, Setanta

Davin Flynn, Letterkenny

International Achievement

Chloe & Sam Magee, Raphoe

Elaine Dullaghan, North West Shotokan Karate Club

Finesse Gymnastics Senior Display Team, Letterkenny

Raaj Padmanabhan, St. Johnston Cricket Club

Sadie Duffy, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

Martial Arts

Emma Dolan, Three Rivers Karate Club, Lifford

James Burke, North West Shotokan Karate Club

Tristan Logue, Burnfoot

Motor Cycling

Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan

Motorsport

Damien Gallagher, Glenswilly & Mac Walsh, Garryharry

Declan & Brian Boyle, Lettermacaward

Donagh Kelly, Frosses

Kevin Eves, Pettigo

Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donal Barrett, Milford

Para-Athlete

Edward O’Reilly, St. Michael’s

James Boyle, Dungloe

Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar

Power-Lifting

Connor Logue, Motiv8

Charlotte Kennedy, Ardara

Orla Harrison, Rathmullan

Primary School Sports Boys

Athan Doherty, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny

Dónal Gallagher, Scoil an tSratha Mhóir, Gleann Dómhain

Mairtin Herrity, Commons N.S., Killybegs

Primary School Sports Girls

Adrienne Gallen, St. Columbas N.S, Ballylast, Castlefin

Elsa Moore, Moyle N.S., Newtowncunningham

Emily Kelly, St. Mary’s N.S., Stranorlar

Claire Diver, St. Crone’s N.S., Dungloe

Primary School (Small <100)

Scoil Cholmcille, Drumman, Ramelton

St. Joseph’s N.S., Rathmullan

Scoil Naisiunta Na Carraige

Primary School (Large >100)

Dooish N.S., Ballybofey

Glenswilly N.S, New Mills, Letterkenny

Kilmacrennan N.S.

Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn

Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

St. Patrick’s Boys’ School, Carndonagh

St. Patrick’s N.S., Lurgybrack, Letterkenny

Primary School Sports Teacher

Eilís Mc Clafferty, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny

Christy Gillespie, Scoil Cholmcille, An Tearmann

Ciarán McDevitt, Dooish N.S., Ballybofey

Jane Watt, Moyle N.S., Newtowncunningham

Nakita Burke Letterkenny Educate Together National School

Sarah King, Drumkeen National School

Professional Sport Achievement

Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions

Rowing

Danny Ryan, Kilmacrennan

Keane Ryan, Kilmacrennan

John Doohan, Cloughaneely

Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

Rugby

Conor McMenamin, Letterkenny

Joseph Dunleavy, Letterkenny

Larissa Muldoon, Cappry, Ballybofey

Maeve Liston, Ballyshannon

Nora Stapleton, Fahan

Secondary School Sports Boys

Conchúr Mac Meanman, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Fionnán Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Jonathan Martin, Saint Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Secondary School Sports Girls

Amy Boyle Carr, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties

Clodagh Ní Ghallchoír, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Danielle McDevitt, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties

Fodhla Nic Phaidín, Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Mia Mc Calmont, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Shana Quinn, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties

Shannon Nic Lochlainn,Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Tyler Toland, Deele College, Raphoe

Secondary School

Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Crana College, Buncrana

Loreto Community School, Milford

Mulroy College, Milford

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Secondary School Sports Teacher

Blaine Ó Maolagáin,Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Liz Gordon, Deele College, Raphoe

Michelle Harvey, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Orla Carr, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Soccer

Amber Barrett, Peamount United

Erin Doherty, Lagan Harps

Georgie Kelly, UCD

Tyler Toland, Maiden City, Derry

Special Athlete

Anna Hennessy, Letterkenny

Marie Mc Gloin, Ballyshannon

Surfing

Bea Greenberg, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Maia Monaghan, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Triona McMenamin, Letterkenny

Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Swimming

Cody Dunnion, Swilly Seals

Éadaoin O’Raw, City of Derry Swimming Club (open water swimming)

Jonathan Martin, Swilly Seals

Molly Nulty, Swilly Seals

Mona McSharry, Marlins Swimming Club, Ballyshanon

Paddy Bond, Ramelton

Team

Ballybofey United Senior Team

Cockhill Celtic FC

Buncrana Hearts U18 Soccer Team

Finesse Gymnastics Senior Display Team, Letterkenny

Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team

Glengad United Football Club

Lagan Harps U12 Girls team

Letterkenny Rovers U14 Team

Lifford Strabane Athletics Club Juvenile Team

Milford GAA Senior Mens Team

Moville Minor Ladies GAA Team

Naomh Colmcille CLG Senior Football Team

North West Shotokan Karate Club

St. Eunan’s GAA Club Minor Football Team

Tri Quads Cycling Team

Tennis

Elaine Chambers, Butt Hall Tennis Club

Francis Binggoy Venzon, Butt Hall Tennis Club

Mary Barry, Ramelton Tennis Club

Triathlon

Jonathan Martin, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Kirsty McIlwaine, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Eleanor Rooney, Ballyshannon

Margaret Kelly, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club