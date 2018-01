It was a hard day for Donegal today, losing out by 21 points to Down in the Conor McGurk Cup.

There was 2 points between the sides at half-time, but Down were able to take control in the second-half to walk away with a 5-22 v 1-13 victory to book their place in next week’s final.

Tyrone and Antrim had a share of the spoils today in their clash.

0-14 v 0-14 was the final score, but Antrim will move on to next Saturday’s final against Down through score difference in the group.