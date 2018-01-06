Calls for Sinn Fein MP to consider his position following controversial video

There are calls on Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff to consider his position after he posted a controversial video on social media.

The MP for West Tyrone posted a video of himself with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head soon into the anniversary of the Kingsmill Massaccre.

In 1976, ten Protestant men were shot dead by an IRA gang near the Co. Armagh village of Kingsmill. They were travelling home from work in a textile factory when their mini-bus was ambushed.

Mr McElduff says his video wasn’t intentional – he has since deleted it and apologised for any hurt caused.

But that doesn’t go far enough with the UUP Councillor David Taylor who is calling on Mr McElduff to consider his position.