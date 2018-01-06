Bid to keep proposed Ulster University Medical School on track

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has committed to hold a series of meetings over the coming days in a bid to ensure plans for the new Ulster University Medical School in Derry are on track.

Concerns over the future of the project were raised following recent claims within the Health Department, claiming the project could be delayed.

MP McCallion says her party will hold discussions with the head of Northern Ireland’s Civil Service, the head of the Health Department and Ulster University as much concern has been expressed over the future of Derry’s new proposed medical school.

MP McCallion says; the medical school is a ground-breaking project both for the expansion of Magee and the development of the overall economy.

Therefore, she says they will be seeking firm assurances from all the key stakeholders that it remains on course to take its first intake of students in September 2019.