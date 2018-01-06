A5 project facing further delays

Campaigners have launched a new court challenge against plans to upgrade the A5.

The project, worth around £800m envisages to upgrade the A5 road between Derry and Aughnacloy in Co. Tyrone to dual carriageway.

The new court action, by the Alternative A5 Alliance comes at the front of a long line of legal delays endured by the project over the past number of years.

SDLP MP Daniel McCrossan has said that this development is a huge disappointment but is committed to ensure that the project is delivered in full: