PSNI appeal for information concerning whereabouts of 42 year-old David Mitchell

Police are appealing for information concerning the whereabouts of 42 year-old David Mitchell, from the Gortin area.

David was reported missing last evening at 6:40pm.

Police believe David was last seen near the A5 road close to Newtownstewart.

David is reported to have been in the Newtownstewart area between 7:30pm and 8pm last evening before leaving in the direction of the A5.

The 42 year-old is wearing a blue hoody with writing down the left arm, denim jeans and brown suede boots. He is of slim build, blonde/ light hair which is short at the side and spiked at the top.

Anyone who saw Mr Mitchell or noticed a male within the Gortin or Newtownstewart areas matching this description are asked to contact police on 101.